Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 149,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 608,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

