GoByte Price Hits $0.0619 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $593,086.46 and $4,792.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

