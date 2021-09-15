Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Short Interest Down 79.0% in August

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCOU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000.

GPCOU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

