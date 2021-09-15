GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $412,250.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $1,731,473.28.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $126,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.