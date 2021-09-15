Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.70. 45,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 27,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.