Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Trading Down 0.4%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.19 and last traded at C$33.60. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.75.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

