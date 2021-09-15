Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

