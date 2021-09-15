Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.