Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 57.6% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 25.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.07. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

