Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 145 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,498.69 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

