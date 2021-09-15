Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

