H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,793. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

