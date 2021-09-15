H Michael Krimbill Acquires 100,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

