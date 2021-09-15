H Michael Krimbill Acquires 100,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
