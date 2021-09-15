Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 394.3% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,017,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Halberd

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

