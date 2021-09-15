Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Hartley R. Rogers Sells 11,487 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

