Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.