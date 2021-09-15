Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares traded up 7% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 285,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,780,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 154,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
