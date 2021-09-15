Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares traded up 7% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 285,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,780,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 154,430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.