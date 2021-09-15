Hartline Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,334.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.