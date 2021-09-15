Hartline Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
