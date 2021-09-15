HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.42 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.