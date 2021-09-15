HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

