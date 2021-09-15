Head-To-Head Contrast: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $7.30 million 39.10 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.20

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 3 1 3.25

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.90%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

