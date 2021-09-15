Head-To-Head Review: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SilverBow Resources and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Par Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.62 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.11 Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.30 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.31

SilverBow Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76% Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Par Pacific on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.