Head-To-Head Survey: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23% Farmland Partners 6.19% 0.16% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.68 -$14.44 million $0.31 35.68 Farmland Partners $50.69 million 8.13 $7.12 million $0.06 209.33

Farmland Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83 Farmland Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

