Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.07 ($2.44) and traded as high as €2.24 ($2.64). Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €2.19 ($2.57), with a volume of 1,037,196 shares trading hands.

HDD has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.07 and its 200-day moving average is €1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $664.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

