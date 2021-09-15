Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.48

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HHI stock opened at GBX 174.97 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of £225.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.94.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

