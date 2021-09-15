Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.804-5.999 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

