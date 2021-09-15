HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,039 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

