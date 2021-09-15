HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGM opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

