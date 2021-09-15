HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

STWD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

