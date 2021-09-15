HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $157,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

