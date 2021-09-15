HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OACB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OACB opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

