Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Acquires £771.28 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

LON SONG opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.13.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.42%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.