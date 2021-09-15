HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

