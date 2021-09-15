HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $915,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HomeStreet stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

