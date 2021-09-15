Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in August

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HOTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc engages in manufacturing spicy artisanal gourmet condiments. Its products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company was founded by Matthew Morse in 1984 and is headquartered in Orillia, Canada.

