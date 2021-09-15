Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.87). 34,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 122,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £507.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.41.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

