Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 8,033,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

