Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several research firms have commented on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 125.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.