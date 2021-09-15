i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

