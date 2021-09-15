i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.