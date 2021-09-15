Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

