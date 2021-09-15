IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

IBEX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $317.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

