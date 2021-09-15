IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.
IBEX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $317.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
