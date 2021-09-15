iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.25. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.