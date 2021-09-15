IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,004.90

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,004.90 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 848.50 ($11.09), with a volume of 915462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.50 ($11.20).

IGG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 886.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 878.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 81,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £737,937.33 ($964,119.85).

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

