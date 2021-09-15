Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.35. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 12,402 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$13.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

