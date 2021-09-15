Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 30,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

