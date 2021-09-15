Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Director Timothy R. Franson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDTX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 134,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

