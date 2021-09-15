Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $466.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.50. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KLR. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.