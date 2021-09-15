Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 73,018 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 637,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

