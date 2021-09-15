Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
