Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells 11,900 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

