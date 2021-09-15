Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 610 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 3,483,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 228,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

